Sydney has been home for more than 15 years.
She may not be the most relaxing city. But goodness, she can be pretty. Even with giant neon lights shooting through the night sky.
Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge #5: Home
Stories from the journey home
Sydney has been home for more than 15 years.
She may not be the most relaxing city. But goodness, she can be pretty. Even with giant neon lights shooting through the night sky.
Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge #5: Home
Would love the chance to visit Sidney! Maybe one of these days. 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope you get the chance too. 😌
LikeLike