Found on a walk one day. I liked the fancy petals against the stern wire fence. It looked determined to be pretty.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
It’s a stand out!
😁thank you!
Gorgeous shot!
Thank you!
Lovely shot. I when I read the words before seeing it, I had a mental image of little girls playing in a refugee camp.
Thanks Su. I didn’t think of that. But I can see it now too.
What gorgeous frills, and wonderful Six Words
Thank you Debbie!
