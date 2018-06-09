I am happy you are happy

Found near Hawker Lane in Chatswood. It’s a food court where we can get sushi and miso soup, ripped noodles with braised chicken and vegetables. You will find food from all over Asia there.

For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday!

6 comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: