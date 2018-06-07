A curiosity from MONA, Tasmania.
Taken on my phone and filtered with Hipstamatic.
Via the Daily Post’s first Photo Challenge: Curiosity
I know. I know. I will let go eventually and accept there are no more Daily Post Challenges. Just give me time.
I’m with Rebecca on that one 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok. I will continue with it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really like this–bizarre and so intriguing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you should keep posting using old prompts and challenges. Your pics are great!
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a great idea! Thank you 😊
LikeLike