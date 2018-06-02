Big red heart on a tree

I was walking to the train station when I spotted the giant thing. Bright red against the greenery.
The image was taken on my phone and edited using Hipstamatic.
It’s my contribution to Debbie’s Six Word Saturday.
Here’s to finding big hearts in unexpected places!
Awesome–love it. Would make for a beautiful notecard design!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yay! What a great idea! Thanks Rebecca!
LikeLike
Wow
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤️😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
A wonderful find!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person