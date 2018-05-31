Hello WordPress editors.

Just wanted to thank you for all your efforts behind the scenes in building this supportive blogging community.

I did not know what to expect when I started blogging. But the Daily Post helped me post weekly for more than a year and connected me to hundreds of other bloggers around the world. It has been, and I hope continues to be, a wonderful experience.

I say good bye with one of my favourite images of Sydney and wish you all the very best.

Final Daily Post Photo Challenge:

All-Time Favorites