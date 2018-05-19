It was a beautiful day in the sunshine. We were driving past a rural area of Tasmania. Came across fields that seem to glow yellow beneath that blue Tassie sky.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday.
It was a beautiful day in the sunshine. We were driving past a rural area of Tasmania. Came across fields that seem to glow yellow beneath that blue Tassie sky.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday.
So striking, and the photo itself has something of a silk screen print about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. It was filtered using Hipstamatic!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glorious!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Debbie. It was a lovely day!
LikeLike