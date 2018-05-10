I must be a country girl at heart. Walking on a dirt track, beneath blue skies and between fields of gold makes me feel at home. Like I’ve found my place in the world.
Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge: Place in the World
I must be a country girl at heart. Walking on a dirt track, beneath blue skies and between fields of gold makes me feel at home. Like I’ve found my place in the world.
Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge: Place in the World
Pingback: Place in the World – Music | What's (in) the Picture?
Your photo makes me want to walk that path and drink in the solitude.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s lovely! Thank you. I hope you find a similar place to do so.
LikeLike