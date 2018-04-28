Pretty flowers in a jam jar

I was at a large retirement village a little while ago. They had their first arts and crafts show with more than 300 entries from all the residents.
I spotted this pretty posy there.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
Is it a winner, “flowers in a jam jar”
I think it won second or an honourable mention 🤗
