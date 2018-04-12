The sun rising on the city that never sleeps.
It was taken one morning from my brother’s place in New York.
We woke to sunlight streaming into the room. I grabbed my phone and I went outside to take the shot.
I wish I could say the neighbourhood was waking up, but I could hear the traffic below and see cars already on the roads. It felt like many people were awake for a while.
Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge: Awakening
I absolutely love this photo!! It’s definitely brightened my day, thank you!
😄 Thank you!
Awakening well and truly captured here, Aggie.
Thank you Tish!
Gorgeous shot 😀👍👍
Thanks Su!
