Awakening

The sun rising on the city that never sleeps.

It was taken one morning from my brother’s place in New York.

We woke to sunlight streaming into the room. I grabbed my phone and I went outside to take the shot.

I wish I could say the neighbourhood was waking up, but I could hear the traffic below and see cars already on the roads. It felt like many people were awake for a while.

Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge: Awakening

7 comments

