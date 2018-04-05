Sometimes a girl just needs to dance

My grandmother passed away many years ago. We spent most of our lives apart in different countries. I wish I knew her better.
Of the things I received after she died were old photos that my mother had sent her through the years. She kept them all.
This one makes me smile. It’s me striking a pose before Voguing was a thing. I hope it made my grandmother smile too.
via the Daily Post Photo Challenge: Smile
Gorgeous photo 🙂
Thanks Su!
Cuuute. 🙂
🤗
You looked so cute. I’m sure your grandmother smiled when she saw it.
Thanks Zara. ☺️
I’m sure it did. 🙂
😊 I hope so!
That’s an adorable photo!
Thank you!
