Sometimes a girl just needs to dance

My grandmother passed away many years ago. We spent most of our lives apart in different countries. I wish I knew her better.

Of the things I received after she died were old photos that my mother had sent her through the years. She kept them all.

This one makes me smile. It’s me striking a pose before Voguing was a thing. I hope it made my grandmother smile too.

via the Daily Post Photo Challenge: Smile

