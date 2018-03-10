This Way: Open road

Posted on

HipstamaticPhoto-534293110.923234

“The Road goes ever on and on
Down from the door where it began.
Now far ahead the Road has gone,
And I must follow, if I can,
Pursuing it with eager feet,
Until it joins some larger way
Where many paths and errands meet.
And whither then? I cannot say”

J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring

The image was taken one day on the road to Melbourne. It’s usually about a 10 hour drive with a stop or two in between.

He lets me drive, but only because I insist he rests. Our son is usually in the back seat staring at the passing landscape. I like it when I’m at the wheel and they both fall asleep. I feel like I’m looking after them. Keeping them safe.

This is my entry for Cee’s Which Way Photo Challenge this week. If you would like to participate too, click here and Cee will tell you how to play!

