This Way: Open road

“The Road goes ever on and on

Down from the door where it began.

Now far ahead the Road has gone,

And I must follow, if I can,

Pursuing it with eager feet,

Until it joins some larger way

Where many paths and errands meet.

And whither then? I cannot say” J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring

The image was taken one day on the road to Melbourne. It’s usually about a 10 hour drive with a stop or two in between.

He lets me drive, but only because I insist he rests. Our son is usually in the back seat staring at the passing landscape. I like it when I’m at the wheel and they both fall asleep. I feel like I’m looking after them. Keeping them safe.

