Catherine the Great, staring out from the crowd.

I was at an exhibition at the NGV a few years ago. Exquisite pieces from the Hermitage showcasing Catherine’s legacy were displayed.

I was desperate to take a photo of this painting, but the crowd would not pass. Who knew one day they would be the feature.

Shot on the phone and edited using Hipstamatic.

via the Daily Post Photo Challenge: A Face in the Crowd