It’s a lemon meringue pie! The white top layer is sugared egg whites that covers a tart lemon curd base underneath. This one came with a sprinkle of dried raspberries.

My son ordered it a few days ago and proceeded to demolish the sweet white topping before starting on the sour base.

I would have eaten it the same way if I was eleven years old too.

Taken on my phone and edited using Hipstamatic.

