About a year ago, on a train carriage in a New York subway, a group of ordinary commuters did something that would send a message around the world.

Shocked and horrified by racist graffiti that was scrawled across the carriage, these strangers banded together and calmly wiped away the hatred that was on display.

The words were vile. They got rid of it in a few minutes.

Gregory Locke, one of the commuters on the train, wrote of his disbelief on Facebook.

“I got on the subway in Manhattan and found a swastika on every advertisement and every window. The train was silent as everyone stared at each other, uncomfortable and unsure what to do. Nazi symbolism. On a public train. In New York City. In 2017.”

It only took one man to stand up and encourage others to remove the graffiti. He said hand sanitisers wiped away pen marks. He found some tissues and started to clean the glass.

Locke wrote he never saw so many people reach into their bags and pockets looking for tissues and hand sanitisers.

The story was reported in Australia, by our national broadcaster, this way.

I am leaving it here as a reminder that we can all do our part to care for each other. Even by carrying hand sanitiser and some tissues.

Featured image by Gianpaolo La Paglia on Unsplash