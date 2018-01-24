“It was the best day of my life”

I read this story today and it made me smile.

A New York cop who had travelled across the world, made the effort to stop by a Canberra aged care home to make one elderly woman very happy.

Her name is Berenice Benson. She is 85 years old and living with dementia. She desperately wants to visit New York, but is now too old and frail to travel.

In the story she says she never got to go to New York, but it’s her dream. She’s been regularly telling staff that she would love to go and meet a real New York policeman.

She has mentioned it so often, the staff have covered the elevator walls with the New York skyline just for her to be transported there every time she takes the lift.

On Thursday she “burst into tears when Detective Howard Shank of the New York Police Department stepped through those same elevator doors — in uniform.”

Feel free to click the link and read the story. It’ll take two minutes of your time, but it may make you smile that somewhere in this world a person was made happy for a moment because people cared.