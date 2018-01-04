Saw these gum nuts in full bloom last week. Their burst of colour reminds me of fireworks and new beginnings.

We were on our way to dinner in the city when we came across them. They were flowering on the side of a busy road next to an apartment building. They looked out of place. Like the lost thing Shaun Tan wrote about some years ago. The flowers belonged somewhere else. It needed to be where there were more trees, less cars, and fresh air.

The image was taken on my phone and edited using Hipstamatic.

Via The Daily Post Photo Challenge: Growth