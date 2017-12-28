Recently saw an exquisite exhibition by Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney. Called Sip my Ocean, it’s on until the 18 February 2018. It’s worth a look if you are in the neighbourhood.

The image is of the work, Pixelwald (Pixel Forest) (2016). It imagines the tiny pixels from a television screen exploding and expanding into the real world. Thousands of LED lights are suspended from the ceiling, forming a forrest of vines that glow different colours as you weave through the installation following a narrow path on the ground. The lights respond to sound, glowing and changing in time to music.

Rist once expressed her motivation to create this way:

“When I close my eyes, my imagination roams free. In the same way I want to create spaces for video art that rethink the very nature of the medium itself. I want to discover new ways of configuring the world, both the world outside and the world within.”