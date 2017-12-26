Gone to the beach

I cherish these long, hot summer days when most of Sydney seem to be on holidays. It’s when my little family bundles into the car and takes off to the beach.

From gentle Balmoral to Dee Why where the surf is stronger, each beach in Sydney seem to have its own personality.

It’s been a while since we’ve spent an afternoon relaxing on the sand, dipping in and out of the surf. Now is a perfect time to put up a beach umbrella and enjoy the day under its shade.

The image was taken earlier this year. I was waiting for my husband and son to finish their Spit to Manly walk — a 10 km hiking trail that weaves along the coastal bushland and small secluded beaches of Sydney’s northern suburbs.

