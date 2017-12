Got to love that blue Australian sky. So much happened under it in 2017.

When I feel overwhelmed by worries, petty or significant, I like to look up. It helps me realise I am small and the world so much greater. That somewhere under that sky, there are other people with problems and others who are happy. That I am not alone.

The photo was taken waiting for the ferry ride home.

via the last Daily Post Photo Challenge for 2017: 2017 Favorites