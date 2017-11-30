Serene

by AggieSoon In Photo Challenges 1 Comment

My parents still live in the home I grew up in. It’s up on a hill and from there we can see the wide expanse of the Derwent River and the rolling hills behind it.

It is a quiet, serene place. Free from the noise of city traffic and a busy neighbourhood. I feel the tension from the bustle of Sydney leave me whenever I visit.

The image is from our kitchen where I’ve sat throughout the years, taking the quiet and the view for granted.

via the Daily Post Photo Challenge: Serene

One thought on “Serene

  1. Pingback: WPC: Serenity | Lillie-Put

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s