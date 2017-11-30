Serene

My parents still live in the home I grew up in. It’s up on a hill and from there we can see the wide expanse of the Derwent River and the rolling hills behind it.

It is a quiet, serene place. Free from the noise of city traffic and a busy neighbourhood. I feel the tension from the bustle of Sydney leave me whenever I visit.

The image is from our kitchen where I’ve sat throughout the years, taking the quiet and the view for granted.

