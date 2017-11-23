It was supposed to be another early morning walk. A time to concentrate on exercising and getting my heart rate up. Then the sky transformed as the sun slowly rose.
The clouds started to glow a rich intense red. It was beautiful. I had to stop and take photos, the reason for my walk temporarily forgotten. I haven’t seen its like again.
The image was taken on my phone and edited using Hipstamatic.
Via The Daily Post Photo Challenge: Transformation
A very unusual sky, and you’ve captured all the gradations of red. Nicely done!
Thanks Tom!
