Transformation

Photo Challenges, 2 Comments

It was supposed to be another early morning walk. A time to concentrate on exercising and getting my heart rate up. Then the sky transformed as the sun slowly rose.

The clouds started to glow a rich intense red. It was beautiful. I had to stop and take photos, the reason for my walk temporarily forgotten. I haven’t seen its like again.

The image was taken on my phone and edited using Hipstamatic.

Via The Daily Post Photo Challenge: Transformation

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: