It was supposed to be another early morning walk. A time to concentrate on exercising and getting my heart rate up. Then the sky transformed as the sun slowly rose.

The clouds started to glow a rich intense red. It was beautiful. I had to stop and take photos, the reason for my walk temporarily forgotten. I haven’t seen its like again.

The image was taken on my phone and edited using Hipstamatic.

Via The Daily Post Photo Challenge: Transformation