Fresh cut flowers that came home with me some weeks ago. 

Friends were coming over that afternoon and staying for dinner. The flowers were a treat for them and for me. 

Their blooms are long gone now. But they still live on in this photo. 


Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge: Temporary

