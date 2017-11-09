Fresh cut flowers that came home with me some weeks ago.
Friends were coming over that afternoon and staying for dinner. The flowers were a treat for them and for me.
Their blooms are long gone now. But they still live on in this photo.
Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge: Temporary
If I were rich enough, I’d have fresh flowers all the time. They’re so lovely and lift the spirits. Thanks for lifting mine today.
janet
Thank you Janet. It was my pleasure. I wish I could have fresh flowers all the time too. It was a lovely treat that day.
