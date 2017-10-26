Rounded

The famous and elegant Guggenheim Museum.

Thousands of tourists have probably looked up at its central hall and taken a shot. 

It was raining the day we went. The queue to enter was long. We got soaked. But none of that mattered. The place was beautiful. 

There was an Agnes Martin exhibition that day. I had no idea she existed before that afternoon. It was the Guggenheim that introduced me to her work. 


