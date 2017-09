There’s a lot of waiting and watching when we go fishing. From the first cast to the anticipation of that bite and tug on the line.

Sometimes we stand for hours waiting for something to happen. Other times, the reaction is almost immediate.

Usually we end up feeding bait to smart fish who seem to understand it’s a trap.

The image was taken on one of my morning walks and edited using Hipstamatic.

via The Daily Post Photo Challenge: Waiting