It’s getting late. We pause our game.

“You have to read your book now. It’s homework,” I remind him.

“Ok,” he says casually. He grabs his book with one hand. The other reaches for the dice.

“Nope, you cannot read your book and play monopoly at the same time.”

“That’s ok mum,” our ten year old reassures me. “I can multitask.”

Via The Daily Prompt: Casual