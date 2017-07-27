I love a good cup of coffee. It kickstarts my mornings and helps me get ready for the day. I’m usually incomprehensible before it… and a little grumpy.
The image was taken on my phone and edited using Hipstamatic.
via The Daily Post Photo Challenge: Satisfaction
The perfect way to start each day. Awesome!
Interesting cup of coffee.
Thanks Daisymae 🤗
Great picture! I hope you enjoyed it. Even though I dont like coffee, I have to admit it looks tasty!
Thank you 😊
